Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Home as the Couple Lists L.A. Estate For $16.75 Million

By Beth Shilliday
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6WYJ_0aeN5hgB00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are saying farewell to the first home they settled into as newlyweds. The pair have listed their Encino, Calif., mansion for a whopping $16.75 million.

The couple purchased the 15,000-square-foot house on nearly an acre of gorgeous grounds for $14.1 million in 2019, shortly after their double weddings in May and June of that year. It is also the first residence their nearly 1-year-old daughter Willa has called home.

The main house features nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three powder rooms, according to the listing held by held by Carl Gambino of Compass. The property also features a two-story entertainment pavilion/guest house. Gambino noted that the couple made some upgrades to the property.

The home features plenty of luxurious touches, including a floor-to-ceiling glass wall separating the formal dining room from a climate-controlled walk-in wine vault. The house includes a massive main kitchen with a long center island with bar-style seating for seven. Their place is made for entertaining, as it has a second prep kitchen for big events.

For the fitness-loving couple, the home has a state-of-the-art gym that opens into their lush, green backyard. The area includes a gorgeous rectangular pool. After a dip in the water, Joe, 31, and Sophie, 25, can enjoy a meal cooked in the backyard’s outdoor kitchen, while kicking back in one of several outdoor lounging and entertaining areas. There’s even an outdoor projector for movie nights at home under the stars. But should the weather turn, the mansion also features its own indoor screening room.

Joe and Sophie have showed off their prized estate in numerous Instagram photos while they called it home. The pair moved in after their romantic destination wedding on June 29, 2019, in the south of France. Their nuptials took place at the 18th-century Chateau de Torreau.

It was a major step up from the couple’s initial wedding ceremony. They just couldn’t wait one more month to be husband and wife, as Joe and Sophie surprised fans by tying the knot in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony immediately following the May 1, 2019, Billboard Music Awards.

Deejay Diplo livestreamed the affair on his Instagram, which saw country music duo Dan + Shay sing Sophie down the aisle of the Little White Wedding Chapel to their mega-hit “Speechless.” Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin served as best men, while an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony.

Check out our gallery below for photos of Joe and Sophie enjoying life inside their Encino estate!

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Joe Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Art#Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share A Loving Gaze On Romantic Paris Getaway 2 Years After France Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have jetted off to France for Paris Fashion Week, and stunned in a series of photos in an apartment with their friends. Sophie Turner has confirmed that Paris is, indeed, always a good idea. The Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram on July 10 to share a series of snaps with her husband, Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas, 31, while on a romantic French getaway. The couple attended a Louis Vuitton fragrance event as part of Paris Fashion Week, and Sophie gave fans a glimpse inside the celebrations, which even saw Katy Perry, 36, take the stage.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Even Sophie Turner Can't Believe She's Already Been Married to Joe Jonas for 2 Years

It's officially been two years since Sophie Turner became a "J-sister." On June 29, the Game of Thrones actress and hubby Joe Jonas marked the special milestone by sharing never-before-seen snapshots from their lavish nuptials. Sophie and Joe shared two Instagram posts each, possibly representing the number of years they've been wed. Sophie's first pic was taken as the newlyweds walked down the aisle following their 2019 French wedding ceremony "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," Sophie captioned her post. In the star's second post, the 25-year-old offered an intimate glimpse into the luxurious affair, which was attended by Sophie's co-star Maisie...
CelebritiesWUSA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Anniversary of Their French Nuptials

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating the best two years of their lives. The Jonas Brother and the former Game of Thrones star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning photos from their nuptials in France, which took place two years ago. Turner, 25, shared a black-and-white photo of her and Jonas, 31, holding hands and smiling wide as they walked down the aisle as husband and wife.
Celebritiesat40.com

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage With New Photos

The Game of Thrones star and the JoBro celebrated two years of marriage by sharing some unseen snapshots from their gorgeous wedding in France, all shot by photographer Corbin Gurkin. While they infamously eloped in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, their more formal and lavish wedding was held just a month later on June 29.
Tennessee Statefoxbangor.com

Kelly Clarkson Buys $5.4 Million Home in L.A. After Selling in TN

Kelly Clarkson’s about to have a new daytime TV slot … and she’s got a new home to go with it. The talk show host and former “American Idol” winner just dropped $5.445 million on a beautiful, Colonial-style home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles … just minutes from Universal Studios Hollywood in the valley.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Sophie Turner Joins Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's Dark Comedy STRANGERS at Netflix

Sophie Turner, best known for her roles in Game of Thrones and the X-Men franchise, has signed on to appear in the dark comedy Strangers that is set to start filming for Netflix. The film is being directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who directed Someone Great and wrote the script for Thor: Love and Thunder. Robinson co-wrote this script alongside Celeste Ballard. She is also producing the pic with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy