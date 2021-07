So we found out at E3 that Halo Infinite would be doing seasons, but they’re going to be handling them a little differently than some other games. The big gimmick? You can still play “old” battle passes and earn rewards, even after they’ve expired. If this really catches on, it has the chance to inspire the rest of the industry. For now, we have a little bit more info to go on for Halo Infinite season 1 thanks to a new blog update.