GREEN BAY – You might recognize their work from around town and online. Maybe you’ve seen the high-contrast portraits by Megan Deprey, the warm colors of Alyssa Lentz’s photography, or the colorful aluminum wire sculptures of Dannah Piippo. These artists have more in common than a talent for expressing themselves through their work. They share perspectives for healing, love and compassion. And they all identify as LGBTQ+.For Pride Month the Green Bay Press-Gazette interviewed nine local artists and learned what inspires them to produce the work they do for the community. Their responses are as unique as their creations.