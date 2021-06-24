Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem limits new Memorial Pool to passholders during peak weekend hours

LehighValleyLive.com
 18 days ago
Only Bethlehem pool passholders will be able to visit the new Memorial Pool complex during weekend peak hours due to record-setting attendance at the recently renovated pool. The city announced Thursday that starting on Saturday Memorial will only be open to passholders from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., while Yosko and Clearview pools will remain open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for swimmers who want to pay the day-rate, said Jodi Evans, city recreation director. The general public can visit Memorial from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

