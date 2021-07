No. 1 - TWICE - Taste of Love. TWICE’s new release Taste of Love has only spent three weeks on the World Albums chart, but it has already backed away from the summit and returned for another spin at the top. The South Korean girl group’s latest EP debuted at No. 1 less than a month ago, and then last frame it was forced to step down as Seventeen’s Your Choice sold more copies than any other “world” title in the U.S. Now, that collection is down at No. 5, so TWICE can rule again.