Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU

By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain said Thursday that it intends to relax pandemic travel restrictions by allowing people who are fully vaccinated to visit a wide range of countries without having to self-isolate on their return. The Department for Transport said it expects to implement the new policy in phases later this summer. The...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Virgin Islands#Travel Destinations#Uk#Eu#The European Union#British Indian#Turks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
TravelShareCast

EasyJet CEO urges UK govt to ease European travel restrictions

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren on Tuesday urged the UK government to further relax Covid restrictions on European travel after it delayed a full reopening of the economy until mid July. 892.40p. 16:20 29/06/21. -0.80%. -7.20p. 22,542.17. 16:25 29/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,058.92. 16:25 29/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,042.58. 16:21 29/06/21. n/a. n/a.
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Guernsey's travel rules are eased further

Fully vaccinated adults are now allowed to visit Guernsey without being tested for coronavirus or having to isolate. The rule change has been introduced for people coming from the Common Travel Area, which includes the UK and Jersey. It applies to those who received the second dose of the Covid-19...
EconomyThe Guardian

UK to replace EU state aid rules on business bailouts and support

The UK government has announced new laws to replace EU rules on taxpayer-funded bailouts and business support, launching a subsidy system ministers say will help boost jobs and the economy. In one of the most important pieces of post-Brexit legislation to date, the subsidy control bill will replace EU state...
EconomyBBC

New UK laws to sweep away EU state aid rules

New legislation set to replace EU rules will grant the government and councils greater freedom to support businesses, the business secretary has said. The Subsidy Control Bill will replace EU-wide state aid rules, which require member states to seek approval for government assistance to firms. Ministers said the rules will...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Angela Merkel’s proposal to quarantine UK travellers entering the EU is a big mistake

When we look back at the global handling of the pandemic response, we will be disappointed at the lack of international coordination. Too often, decisions taken in one corner of the world have been at odds with those taken in another. This is a problem when we have a virus that is highly transmissible and doesn’t respect borders. In fact, the only thing moving faster than the virus – and with an equally flagrant disregard for borders – is information itself.Leaders must coordinate and offer their decisions with clarity, accounting for consequences elsewhere and in the future. The application of this principle is why Angela Merkel’s proposal to quarantine British travellers entering the EU would be a mistake. Proceeding with it would deal another hammer blow to the ailing travel sector and mean...
Travelharrisondaily.com

Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is easing strict restrictions on travel from Britain, Portugal and some other countries that were imposed because of the rise of the more contagious delta virus …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK relaxes trucking rules to ease shortage of drivers

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Wednesday it would relax rules this month for how long truck drivers can work, as a temporary fix for a severe shortage of qualified heavy goods vehicle (HGV) operators as the economy reopens from its coronavirus lockdowns. “We’re aware of a shortage of...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Travel rules eased for double-jabbed and no spectators at Olympics

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Fully-vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. Travellers will, however, still need to pay for Covid tests before and after their return. Under-18s returning from amber list places would also be exempt from quarantine. Northern Ireland will follow suit from 26 July while both Scotland and Wales have said they will consider whether to follow this latest rule change. Find out more about how you can prove you've had both jabs.
ImmigrationAviation Week

Government Starts To Ease UK Travel Restrictions

LONDON—UK airlines have expressed relief following the UK government’s decision to ease England’s strict COVID-19 entry requirements. However, trade unions representing immigration staff at airports are already warning of extremely long waits for returning tourists as they manually check vaccination... Subscription Required. Government Starts To Ease UK Travel Restrictions is...
TravelWHEC TV-10

Fully vaccinated Canadians can travel without quarantining, US still restricted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Canada is easing its restrictions-- for Canadians-- if they're fully vaccinated, effective Monday. Now, if they have been out of the country--they may return to Canada without quarantining. However, they're required to test negative for the virus before returning and take another test once they get back.
Travelgodsavethepoints.com

UK Excludes Visitors From New ‘Quarantine Free’ Travel Entry Changes

England took a big step in reopening the battered travel industry today. From July 19th, all fully vaccinated Brits can visit not only ‘green list’, but also ‘amber list’ countries, without a need to quarantine upon return to England. It’s huge news for Brits hoping to bag an escape to a favorite destination, but unfortunately, the good news isn’t being extended to one key group: visitors.
Worldsimpleflying.com

London Heathrow Continuing To Suffer From Low Passengers

While there had been high hopes for United Kingdom air travel this summer, Heathrow Airport numbers are down still nearly down 90% compared with 2019. As a result, the CEO of what is usually the busiest airport in Europe is urging ministers to further open up the skies. Greater expectations.
Economyharrisondaily.com

EU puts on hold digital levy plans in face of US criticism

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has put on hold work on plans for a digital levy for the moment to concentrate on finalizing the historic tax decision endorsed by the Group of 20 nations over …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy