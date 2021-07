By the time Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in 2018, he had lived many lives. The “Parts Unknown” host became an unwitting celebrity chef with the 2000 publication of “Kitchen Confidential,” his behind-the-scenes exposé from his days in the high-end restaurant business. His bold truth-telling and acerbic tone easily translated to TV success, which Bourdain carried across three programs as he increased in ambition. At the height of his fame, Bourdain had his own genre of storytelling, using food and travel as a platform for studying people and places around the world.