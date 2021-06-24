Cancel
Ghana court to rule on Eni’s oilfield combination dispute

By Syndicated Content
 19 days ago

ACCRA (Reuters) – A Commercial court in Ghana will rule on Friday whether to withhold revenues from an Eni-operated oilfield in an escrow account, as requested by the local operator of an adjacent field in a dispute over the combination of the projects. With billions of dollars at stake, the...

#Tullow Oil#Oilfields#Accra#Reuters#Commercial#Vitol#Kosmos#The Energy Ministry
