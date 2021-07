It’s been a year and a half since our lives were put on hold. Plans to travel the world seem like a distant memory and can anyone actually remember what a boarding pass looks like?! Well, the good news is things are slowly opening up again and that includes TEFL jobs abroad! While it might not be time for a beach holiday in Barcelona, travelling abroad to work as an English teacher is a worthy reason and as long as you follow the rules of the country you choose to visit now is the time to go! So where can you teach English abroad during COVID-19? How do you even begin to find a job? And what can you expect when you get there? Keep reading to find out!