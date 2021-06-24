Police call for resident involvement

Matt Smith/CTR

Cleburne resident Glenn Gallagher, during Tuesday's Cleburne City Council meeting’s citizens comment section, requested more police and code enforcement presence in the neighborhoods of Robinson, Wilhite and Huron streets in reference to a recent shooting, speeding drivers, rampant property code violations and other issues.

Gallagher commended police and city officials for their efforts and said he knows that enforcement takes time but nonetheless said he and fellow neighbors have yet to see any changes in their neighborhood.

“We’ve sent pictures, spoken to code enforcement,” Gallagher said. “If you go down there you will find code violation after violation. We don’t personally see the police in our neighborhood much at all. I’m not saying they’re not there, I’m saying we don’t see them there and would like to see them more.”

Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain urged Gallagher to visit with Cleburne Police Chief Rob Severance after the meeting and added that he too is fed up with speeding drivers and other crimes.

“Enough is enough,” Cain said. “I know other communities are going through the same thing and it seems to be a little bit of a post COVID-19 deal. But this is Cleburne, Texas for crying out loud. We all live here because it’s a small, close-knit community.”

Cain and Severance both thanked Gallagher for bringing the matters to the city’s attention.

“I encourage you and everyone to always be the eyes and ears of our police department and communicate with them,” Cain said.

Cain urged anyone who sees criminal or suspicious activity to call 911 rather than post on social media.

“I’m fed up with these individuals who are giving Cleburne a bad name,” Cain said. “Our police feel the same way but they can’t be everywhere. But if our residents are the eyes and ears and communicate with our police we’ve got a better chance of getting these individuals off the street. These problems aren’t unique to Cleburne but, you know what, Cleburne is special and we’re not going to put up with this. So please don’t grow wary of communicating with our police department. They’re watching for patterns and ways to get these individuals off the streets.”

Severance agreed.

“It’s really important to have citizens onboard in partnering with us on quality of life and crime issues,” Severance said. “We’re increasing our presence in those areas and working with residents to identify issues and patterns.

“We also have a community services unit that is happy to partner with residents to help start a watch program. Those make so much difference in a community to help people watch out for their neighbors and notify the police in real time when something is occurring.”