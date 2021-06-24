Cancel
Psychedelic Drugs Offer Effective New Psychiatric Treatments

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months, the world’s leading science journals have been filled with the news of late-stage medical research trials on new drug treatments for disorders such as post-traumatic stress syndrome, clinical depression, and drug and alcohol addiction. What makes these treatments so remarkable is that they employ two powerful psychedelics, or hallucinogenic, compounds that have provided patients with significant - and lasting - relief.

