Indiana Furniture enhances popular lines with new additions

At the beginning of 2020, British designer Lee Broom was near completion of a long-time dream: a New York apartment and stateside HQ for his growing brand. But when pandemic lockdowns arrived in Manhattan, the project went on hold until the spring of that year, when the team could add the finishing touches. The only problem for Lee, though, is that he still hasn’t been able to step inside. “We finished most of it before I had to return to England,” he tells AD PRO. “I’ve never seen it completely done—but I feel like I’ve lived and breathed it over Zoom.” Now, fully vaccinated and allowed to travel, he’ll finally be able to see the finished apartment IRL, which is now outfitted with the collection purpose-designed for that space. Called Penthouse, it comprises coffee and dining tables, modular sofas, and totem-like candlesticks in a range of luxe materials.