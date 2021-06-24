Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Indiana Furniture enhances popular lines with new additions

By Local Sources
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Furniture continues to set new standards for affordable, design-friendly products. Today the company will begin taking orders for new additions to the ever-popular and cohesive Canvas Laminate and Gesso Veneer casegoods. The newly added enhancements expand the lines’ design flexibility and amplify functionality within a broad range of working environments to better support personalization and overall productivity.

www.duboiscountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Enhancements#Indiana Furniture#Vp Of Sales Marketing#Bifma Compliance#Indianafurniture Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Marketing
Related
hourdetroit.com

Virginia Tile Announces the Addition of a New Flagship Location

Known for their extensive range of products, Virginia Tile is a premier provider of porcelain, ceramic, stone, glass, metal, and mosaic design solutions. Representing the finest manufacturers and suppliers in the industry, Virginia Tile distributes high-end domestic and imported products to customers across the Midwest. Recently, Virginia Tile announced they...
Posted by
pymnts

D2C Home Décor Brand The Citizenry To Expand Furniture Line With $20M Funding

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) artisan home décor brand The Citizenry is making a post-pandemic pivot to physical retail stores after a year of rapid growth fueled by the red-hot nesting trend spurred by the pandemic. The brick-and-mortar transformation plan was included in the company’s Tuesday (June 29) announcement that it had received...
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Viski Rocket Cocktail Shaker boasts a sleek, space worthy design made of stainless steel

Shake your evening cocktail in style when you have the Viski Rocket Cocktail Shaker. It features a retro rocket design in durable, shiny stainless steel. Even better, it holds 24 ounces, which is plenty of capacity for your drink and a friend’s. You also get a strainer, so nothing but iced drink enters your glass. Additionally, with a lid and capsule-esque cap, you have everything you need to create expertly crafted drinks. Moreover, the launch-ready shaker stand adds to the space-inspired design and ensures that this cocktail shaker is a conversation piece in your bar. Furthermore, like just like other top-quality drink shakers, this party must-have is hand wash only. That way, it keeps its shape and beautiful shine. Finally, with a height of 11.5 inches, this is an impressive cocktail gadget.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

florim match-up ceramic collection mixes surfaces, styles and colors

Florim’s porcelain products lead stylistic as well as sustainable trends in the world of ceramics. the best natural ingredients are sensitively selected and quality-controlled, before being transformed using state-of-the-art technology guided by human expertise. the brand and its team of crafters have almost 60 years of history and experience behind them. each ‘made in florim’ products exemplifies their passion, innovation, creativity, patience, research and sustainability of its materials. the match-up collection matches the same notions whilst letting interior designers and architects’ imaginations run free.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Advantages Of Having Glass Partition In Your Home

Dividing without separating, is this possible? With the glass partition yes. This is one of the few materials available (if not the only one) that allows for this feat. But that’s not the only advantage of the glass partition. Keep following the post and discover everything this divider has to offer.
TechnologyAgriculture Online

DataConnect expands line up with addition of CNH Industrial brands

DataConnect, a system that enables the exchange of essential machinery data, has expanded to include six major digital platforms. Launched in late 2020 with John Deere, CLAAS, and 365FarmNet, the feature now includes Case IH, STEYR, and New Holland. The cloud-based solution enables users to view their forage harvester, combine,...
Interior DesignWallpaper*

New furniture collection celebrates Vladimir Kagan

Holly Hunt and Vladimir Kagan Design Group present a new ten-piece collection of furniture designs by the late designer Vladimir Kagan, exploring the recurring themes of his work between the 1940s and 1980s. Curated by Chris Eitel, director of design and production at Vladimir Kagan Design Group (and former protégé of the late designer), the collection features faithful reproduction, preserving the designer’s legacy with minimal functional or material adjustments.
akbizmag.com

ANC Adds New Upgrades to Enhance Customer Experience

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) has recently added upgrades to its terminals to make travelers’ time at the airport more pleasurable. The upgrades are targeted to segments of the traveling public who have special needs. “ANC’s motto is World Class, World Close. We can’t be world class if...
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

The Best Gray Paint Colors Interior Designers Swear By

When you don’t want to play it safe with an all-white room but can’t fathom painting the walls a rosy pink or sage green either, there’s gray. “I’m a big fan,” says Layne Kula, the designer and creative consultant behind Penny Layne. “The right shade has a chameleon-like ability to change just about any space.”
Raleigh News & Observer

Design Recipes: Why chartreuse is a designer’s secret weapon

The answer is a bit of both. The color chartreuse is often described as being closer to an acid yellow than green. Regardless, chartreuse remains one of the most versatile and more popular colors in home decor, often considered to be a designer’s secret weapon. Look in almost any furniture showroom or magazine and you are bound to find the color chartreuse front and center.
Visual Arthomedit.com

A Small Stone And Concrete House Built Completely Off The Grid

After their clients made the drastic decision to move out of the city into a very remote part of South Africa, the team at studio Nadine Engelbrecht Architect were faced with the challenge of designing and building a house that was completely off the grid. The area was so remote...
Interior DesignWCNC

New furniture in stock for your home now

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's been a little tough for homeowners trying to buy new furniture for their homes. Many places have a long wait for delivery. Discount Furniture and Mattress has a wide variety of quality in-stock furniture and mattresses right now. They carry bedroom suites, living room, kitchen and dining room furniture. Their mattress are 100% made in the USA.
New York City, NYarchitecturaldigest.com

British Designer Lee Broom Marks His Return to New York With a New Furniture Line

At the beginning of 2020, British designer Lee Broom was near completion of a long-time dream: a New York apartment and stateside HQ for his growing brand. But when pandemic lockdowns arrived in Manhattan, the project went on hold until the spring of that year, when the team could add the finishing touches. The only problem for Lee, though, is that he still hasn’t been able to step inside. “We finished most of it before I had to return to England,” he tells AD PRO. “I’ve never seen it completely done—but I feel like I’ve lived and breathed it over Zoom.” Now, fully vaccinated and allowed to travel, he’ll finally be able to see the finished apartment IRL, which is now outfitted with the collection purpose-designed for that space. Called Penthouse, it comprises coffee and dining tables, modular sofas, and totem-like candlesticks in a range of luxe materials.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Most Beautiful Brass Lamp You Should Decor With

Do you lack light and brass has your favors? It’s time to combine business with pleasure by buying a brass lamp! Decorative even when turned off, it provides useful and warm lighting. Do not stay in the shade and discover my selection of brass lamps as graceful as they are...
Interior DesignHouzz

Houzz Tour: A New Build With Classic Cottage Style

Interior designer Judith Balis wanted to create a new home that felt like it had history. “We wanted this home to feel like a cottage,” she says of the Boise, Idaho, house she designed and built in collaboration with the builders at Tradewinds General Contracting. Using soft arches for openings and niches, choosing earthy and handmade elements and balancing off-whites with dark tones and wood created a pleasingly homey feel in the new house. She gave it an updated look by minimizing moldings, designing simple fireplaces and using floating vanities and shelving. Here’s a look at how she created a balanced mix.
Interior Designlushome.com

12 Modern Bathroom Design Trends 2022, Elegant Comfort and Planned Imperfection

Modern bathroom design trends turn a functional room into a place for ultimate relaxation in style. The minimalist style, elegant comfort, natural materials that show imperfections are trendy ideas for beautiful, practical, and comfortable bathroom designs. Here is the Lushome collection of modern bathroom ideas from architects and interior designers that demonstrate the latest trends for 2022 bathroom design.
Interior DesignHouzz

Houzz Tour: 1970s Style Influences an Illinois Lakefront Home

As their two children neared college age, this couple decided to make a change. They bought a lakeside home in the Chicago suburb of Glenview that they planned to renovate, and called up their longtime pal, interior designer Rebekah Zaveloff, to design the remodel for them. But after discovering extensive mold problems in the home, Zaveloff unexpectedly found herself designing her first new build. She worked with a frequent collaborator, GTH Architects, who created plans for the home. Working closely with homeowner Lorie Fitzgibbon, who shares her love of 1970s earthy and glam looks, Zaveloff designed the kitchens and bathrooms, chose all the finishes, fixtures, furnishings, lighting and casework and consulted on the exterior materials.
Cell Phonesautomotiveworld.com

MINI App: New functions provide additional content

The MINI App launched in July 2020 acts as a universal interface providing effortless communication between smartphones and vehicles in more than 46 countries on five continents. Over 4 Mio. people (My BMW and MINI App together) are now using the new generation of the app, with its modern design and intuitive user interface. The MINI App offers information on the vehicle status at all times, optional remote functions such as locking and unlocking the doors, and direct contact with MINI Service Partners. In addition, specific functions are available for electric vehicles.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

neutral tones + harmonious materials decorate this renovated victorian property in london

Interior design studio robert london design (RLD) completed a full redesign of a three-story detached victorian house in chiswick, west london. the architects transformed the house with imaginative space planning and a ground-level extension with dinesen ash floors. they worked in close collaboration with the client to re-imagine the space as a calm, understated, carefully configured family home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy