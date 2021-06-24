Indiana Furniture enhances popular lines with new additions
Indiana Furniture continues to set new standards for affordable, design-friendly products. Today the company will begin taking orders for new additions to the ever-popular and cohesive Canvas Laminate and Gesso Veneer casegoods. The newly added enhancements expand the lines’ design flexibility and amplify functionality within a broad range of working environments to better support personalization and overall productivity.www.duboiscountyfreepress.com
