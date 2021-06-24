From Gingham To Waterproof, These Are The Best Picnic Blankets

If you've been itching for some trendy new jewelry to show off (like we have) now's your chance. BaubleBar — our go-to for accessibly priced, gorgeously dainty, and instantly stackable fine jewelry — just started its Now & Ten Sale Event. Featuring restocks and some of the most beloved pieces from its archives, prices are starting at just $10. If you missed out on your chance to get its best-selling Mini Alidia ring (an R29 editor favorite!) or of the brand's classic gold necklaces (like the Gina and Nascita), then now's your moment. For this week only, you can nab a very good deal on these coveted styles and more. Don't waste time either. Because when Baublebar does go on sale, the most wanted stock sells out fast. Just in case you don't have time to pursue the entire sale, we selected five products that will be sure to make you sparkle whether you're working from home, returning to the office, or just out paling around town with some friends.