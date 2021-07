Away Record: 1-5 Most Goals: Ugo Achara Jr. (5) Most Assists: Vicente Castro & Spencer Farina (4) Most Minutes: Spencer Farina (995) In a game rather emblematic of their season as a whole and the nature of sports postponed thanks to a pandemic, the Wildcats opened their 2020 season on Feb. 19, 2021, against Michigan at home. The game was not played in Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium but inside Ryan Fieldhouse as single-digit temperatures and a frozen Lake Michigan loomed outside. The Wildcats scored early through first-year Joseph Arena but eventually fell 4-1 after a flurry of goals from the Wolverines spelled defeat for Tim Lenahan in the opener of his final season at the helm of Northwestern Men’s Soccer. In many ways, this loss to Michigan was a microcosm of the team’s season at large and an indicator of what was to come as fresh faces made a significant impact and the team started strong but struggled down the stretch.