TikTok’s Homemade BB Cream Is So Good, It Replaced My Foundation

Welcome back to One Good Thing! We’re outdoors again this week with my final insect repellent DIY and this one might just be my very best. We will see. It’s how to get rid of fruit flies, and after years of mucking about and trying a number of different solutions I finally buckled down, did much more research and got it right. This is a simple trap on the surface where the fruit flies are lured into liquid in a bottle, but the key differences are the addition of dishwashing soap and making the holes smaller than you think.