Football club pokes fun at Harry and Meghan for rejecting earl title for son Archie

By Jon Hebditch
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
Harry and Meghan reportedly rejected the title 'Earl of Dumbarton' for their son (Image: PA)

Dumbarton football club has poked fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for allegedly rejecting an earl title for their son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly turned down the title "Earl of Dumbarton" for Archie as they were worried about potential bullying since it contains the word "dumb".

Harry and Meghan were given the titles Earl and Countess of Dumbarton on their wedding day, meaning their son could inherit it.

Dumbarton Football bosses have now taken to Twitter and posted a picture of five figures dressed as clowns and dunces with "We will not be dumb" written on a blackboard behind, the Daily Record reports.

Publishing the image, the club wrote: "No offence taken @RoyalFamily."

The image posted by the football club on Twitter (Image: Dumbarton FC)

The Sussexes' alleged comments have sparked anger across the area, with some Dumbarton locals even saying the royal couple would "not be welcome" in the town.

One account tweeted: "Checking in with the Brits around here. Isn't it kind of offensive to say 'we won't let our child take the name Dumbarton because it's a bad name'? I mean, that's people's home, right?

"I'd side eye a celeb if they didn't want to be associated with Idaho because it has "ho" in it."

Another added: "Very insulting especially to Scotland and the place Dumbarton."

Several people commented on social media about Harry and Meghan's choice to reject the title for their son (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

A third read: "This shows if true what a pathetic little couple they are. Not welcome in Dumbarton."

Dumbarton Labour MSP Jackie Baillie hit back saying: "There is no greater honour than being named after the town."

After sharing a hilarious meme with her own picture and the tagline ‘Mon Then’, deputy Scottish Labour leader Jackie told the Lennox Herald how passionate they should be about the town and indeed the title.

She said: “I am very proud to be the MSP for Dumbarton. It is my home.

"Dumbarton is a wonderful place and the people of Dumbarton have always prided ourselves on being open and accepting.

“We welcome with open arms anyone who wishes to be associated with or call Dumbarton their home.

"If the rumours about Harry and Meghan are true, then I would encourage them to rethink their decision as I think there is no greater honour than being named after the town.”

Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, said: “My own view is that they should not be hanging on to all their titles if they don’t want to do the job.

"They can’t have it both ways – keeping the perks but not wanting to stay and do the work.

“If I lived in Dumbarton, I would be pretty miffed they had taken the title but not supported the community they claim to represent.”

