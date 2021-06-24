Follow these 6 useful tips to take your small dog hiking

This Fourth of July, many people are eager to get out and socialize and enjoy the festivities. It may be a fun time for people, but it can be a scary time for dogs, especially after the past year of being socially distanced and lacking exposure to different environments, noises, and people. As a result of the sudden, loud sounds that fireworks make and the crowds that form around them, more dogs are lost on the 4th of July than any other day of the year. Many dogs become fearful or anxious which may cause them to panic, escape, or injure themselves. When making your celebratory plans, consider your dog and how you will keep them safe, secure, and calm during the holiday.