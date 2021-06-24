Cancel
Sheboygan, WI

A New Home for Immersive Artists’ Environments at the Kohler Art Preserve

By Debra Brehmer
Hyperallergic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, WI — The new Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Art Center, designed by Michael M. Moore of Denver’s Tres Birds, is a building fronted by giant timbers that soar to impossible heights. Wooden beams, ranging from 20 to 50 feet tall, lean, tip and tower like a forest. It is as much a sculpture as a structure. As the nation’s first storage facility and museum dedicated to art environments, this unique institution will formally open to the public on June 26.

hyperallergic.com

#Art Museum#Public Art#Art Market#New Museum#Tres Birds#The Art Preserve#The Kohler Foundation#Midwestern#Hollandale
