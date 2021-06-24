High Heels Are Back — Here Are 10 Statement Pairs for Your Post-Lockdown Celebrations
Bid farewell to your slippers and slides. As some countries emerge from the pandemic, Crocs and Birkenstocks are being shoved aside for more celebratory footwear: high heels. According to The New York Times, dress shoe sales have increased and Google searches for “high heels” have similarly spiked. Will Cooper, a general merchandise manager of shoes, bags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, told the publication that towering styles from Christian Louboutin, Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta are in demand. After a year cooped up indoors with nary a formal event to attend, it only makes sense that consumers are eager to flaunt dressier wares.hypebae.com
Comments / 0