High Heels Are Back — Here Are 10 Statement Pairs for Your Post-Lockdown Celebrations

Hypebae
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBid farewell to your slippers and slides. As some countries emerge from the pandemic, Crocs and Birkenstocks are being shoved aside for more celebratory footwear: high heels. According to The New York Times, dress shoe sales have increased and Google searches for “high heels” have similarly spiked. Will Cooper, a general merchandise manager of shoes, bags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, told the publication that towering styles from Christian Louboutin, Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta are in demand. After a year cooped up indoors with nary a formal event to attend, it only makes sense that consumers are eager to flaunt dressier wares.

Christian Louboutin
#High Heels#Crocs#Saks Fifth Avenue#The New York Times
