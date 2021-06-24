The Americanization of Hawai’i, Seen Through One Man’s Life
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Mortality has been front of mind for many over the past year and a half. A beautiful, contemplative film, I Was a Simple Man is the story of Masao (first-time actor Steve Iwamoto), an elderly Hawaiian facing his death who prepares by revisiting his past. Director Christopher Makoto Yogi’s ode to his home is deeply introspective, a portrait of a character whose impassive face and manner belie a complex inner world. Early scenes elucidate the Americanization of Hawai’i over the course of Masao’s life; contrast the lush, vivid memories of his youth with the loud, highway-scarred landscape his children and grandchildren traverse to visit him in his old age. Soon after Masao learns he is gravely ill, his long-dead wife Grace (Constance Wu) appears at his gate, a beautiful memory manifesting as a ghost.hyperallergic.com
Comments / 0