Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Inside Germany's Euro 2020 camp designed for team spirit ahead of England showdown

By Andy Lines, Jeremy Armstrong
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2Gmy_0aeN3N9L00
Coach Joachim Loew speaks to the team during a training session of the German national team at the Euro 2020 training camp at Herzo-Base (Image: Getty Images)

Germany are plotting to beat England in the crunch Euro 2020 game in their base camp with the players living together in groups of four in mini apartments to build team spirit.

They are locked away in their Bavaria retreat preparing for Tuesday’s match which will be played before 45,000 fans.

An estimated 2,000 German supporters will be allowed in but it’s believed they will all be German nationals who live in the UK.

At their secret HQ there is a huge sign outside the front of the camp in the town of Herzogenaurach which says in English: “Impossible is Nothing.”

Players are sharing apartments in groups of four with senior stars mixed with younger players.

What is your view? Have your say in the comment section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2FrA_0aeN3N9L00
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno comes to training by bike (Image: Federico Gambarini/DPA/Cover Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400JHL_0aeN3N9L00
(L-R) Antonio Ruediger, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Guendogan and Leon Goretzka pedal to training (Image: Getty Images)

They have chosen the camp inside sports giant Adidas’s site hidden behind towering fences – specifically selected to mimic their camp in Brazil when they won the World Cup.

The squad’s technical director, former star Oliver Bierhoff, who scored two goals in the Euro 96 final, said: “We have lots of nature around us and plenty of calmness.

“We want to awaken a spirit - ‘the spirt of Herzogenaurach.’

“We are quite closed off, but at tournaments you are in a ‘tunnel’.

Follow all the latest Euro 2020 news by signing up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ly1St_0aeN3N9L00
Legendary veteran Thomas Mueller was safety first as he donned a cycle helmet for his ride (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

“It is good that we have this focus though, and we are rarely distracted. I see the ‘tunnel’ perspective as a positive.”

Bierhoff was inspired by the model that worked so well for Germany in Brazil and wanted to retain the atmosphere of a small community.

There’s a swimming pool a paddle tennis court and player Kevin Voller has been taking on team-mates at backgammon.

There are 15 apartments and three bungalows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Jfiq_0aeN3N9L00
A room to recover and relax in the medical area (Image: © JD-KIELKOWSKI.COM)

Real Madrid ’s Toni Kroos is sharing with Mathias Ginter as well as new faces Florian Neuhaus and Christian Günter.

While captain goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is in with Jamal Musiala, Jonas Hofmann and Lukas Klostermann.

German bosses are planning to fly the squad into London the day before the game, stay the night at a UEFA approved hotel and fly back straight afterwards.

At the England base at St George’s Park there was another covid-19 scare when a Sky Sports reporter and cameraman had to leave the camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKSPw_0aeN3N9L00
Sustainably built, the players live amongst the greenery for the Euros. Each wooden accommodation unit offers space for four people (Image: © JD-KIELKOWSKI.COM)

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: ‘A reporter is isolating in a hotel and awaiting the result of a PCR test.”

While in Germany there is a sense of confidence across the country with the Germans claiming Wembley is their ‘favourite’ stadium.

Their biggest-selling newspaper Bild said: “We are through - and no one knows why. As runners-up, we qualified for the round of 16. Meet on Tuesday in England. At Wembley. In our favourite stadium. A classic.

“We did not go out in the group but we were damned close. At 9:11 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNOOu_0aeN3N9L00
Herzogenaurach from the sky (Image: © JD-KIELKOWSKI.COM)

Germany is out and the era of national coach Jogi Löw is over. It has to get better. Much better. Otherwise we look old against the hitherto harmless English..”

Neuer said: It’s a knockout game, anything is possible. And Wembley suits us.”

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 26, man of the match against Hungary, added:

“There is no better game. Hopefully we have now reached the tournament. We’re hot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gSZh_0aeN3N9L00
Where the team trains (Image: Getty Images)

Manager Löw, who is retiring after the Euros, admitted: “It is an absolute highlight to play England at Wembley. We will be well prepared and will of course perform differently. I can promise that.”

And former England keeper David James believes England can prevail against our old enemy. “We havethe players to nullify Germany’s attack. We’ve obviously got the attacking capabilities to win the game.

James was in goal when England lost 4-1 to Germany in the World Cup last 16

in 2010. Frank Lampard scored but the goal was disallowed as the officials did not think it had crossed the line, an incident which helped bring in goal-line technology.

“It wasn’t a good day for us,” added James.

“Football benefited from our misfortune with Lampard’s disallowed goal.

This time round it’ll be a different kettle of fish.”

If England win Tuesday’s game they will travel to Rome for a quarter final the following Saturday.

Wales play Denmark on Saturday and there remains the chance of a Battle of Britain semi-final between the two home nations at Wembley on Wednesday 7th July.

The final is on Sunday 11th July.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

366K+
Followers
74K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Jonas Hofmann
Person
Florian Neuhaus
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Joshua Kimmich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Team Spirit#Hq#Herzogenaurach#Christian#Sky Sports#Germans#Bild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
News Break
Adidas
Place
Rome, IT
Related
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-Trippier in as England revert to back five, Italy unchanged

LONDON (Reuters) – England coach Gareth Southgate has reverted to a back five for his side’s Euro 2020 final clash against Italy at Wembley on Sunday, with Kieran Trippier coming in for Bukayo Saka. Southgate elected to go with the five-man defence against Germany in the last 16 with Trippier...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Gareth Southgate explains his England line-up for Germany showdown

Gareth Southgate has admitted that Germany's prowess going forward has forced him to change England's formation for their last-16 showdown at Wembley. The England boss had played with a back four for the first three games of the tournament, but has switched back to the shape that led to so much success in the 2018 World Cup.
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Müller’s miss hurts Germany in loss to England at Euro 2020

With the ball at his feet and only the goalkeeper to beat, Thomas Müller blew it. The Germany forward, recalled to the national team for the European Championship after being dropped following the team's early World Cup elimination three years ago, had a perfect chance to score a late equalizer against England on Tuesday.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Germany reaction and latest news ahead of tournament quarter-finals

Follow all the latest news after England sealed a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a famous win over Germany on Tuesday night.The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side had been criticised for a lack of cutting edge at the tournament up to this point with two 1-0 victories over Croatia and Czech Republic doing little to placate those who thought the team were inherently too negative in their setup...
SoccerThe Independent

5 talking points ahead of England’s clash with Germany

England face Germany in an eye-catching Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley on Tuesday night. In a repeat of the Euro 96 semi-final, Gareth Southgate will be hoping to lead the Three Lions into the quarter-finals. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Youthful England will not feel the weight of history in seismic showdown with Germany

In the England camp, there are no nerves, or trepidation.“It is just more excitement,” Luke Shaw explains. “We’ve been saying we wish the game was sooner.”The players are eager for this last-16 match to start. Whether they’re ready for it is a different issue, and probably the biggest question going into this grand rematch with Germany.A game like this has been a long time coming. That means more than the week since the last group game against Czech Republic, the 11 years since a tournament match with Germany, or even the 25 years since we saw a game of...
Soccerinews.co.uk

England’s penalty shootout record: Looking back at 30 years of (mostly) hurt as team face Germany at the Euros

When Darius Vassell missed his penalty against Portugal at Euro 2004, he told Sven-Goran Eriksson he was scared to fly back home. He did not want to face the press. Perhaps it would have been some comfort for Vassell had he realised that, as he entered into the great tradition of Englishmen fluffing their lines from 12 yards, the consequences were nothing compared to the fallout from Gareth Southgate’s effort at Euro 96.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Where will England’s next game be after beating Germany?

England beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday night in the last-16 of Euro 2020, at their home ground Wembley Stadium, in a historic win for the Three Lions. Gareth Southgate's team will face either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals, in the 8pm kick-off – you can find out how to watch Sweden vs Ukraine here.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Germany legends Michael Ballack and Lukas Podolski rip into their country's 'BLEAK' display against rivals England, claiming there was a 'lack of ambition and fighting spirit' and that Joachim Low made his subs too late during Euro 2020 exit

The inquest into Germany's Euro 2020 knockout at the hands of old foes England has begun, with a host of former players taking aim at the team for having 'no courage' and lacking 'ambition'. A pulsating clash at Wembley between the two heavyweight nations saw the Three Lions seal their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy