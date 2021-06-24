Thirst Trap Thursday: Lorde, Kim Kardashian and more

For those who need reminding - today is in fact Thursday, and more than that, thanks to alliteration and Instagram it’s #ThirstTrapThursday. For those of you who were adults the first time low rise jeans were a thing, according to Urban Dictionary, a thirst trap is a “sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media.” Some definitions argue that thirst traps are inherently attention-seeking, referring to a user's “thirst" as a colloquialism likening sexual frustration to dehydration. Or simply that the goal is to motivate likes and slides in the DM. Ummm… yeah, and what about it?