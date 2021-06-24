Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Thirst Trap Thursday: Lorde, Kim Kardashian and more

By Maia Kedem
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those who need reminding - today is in fact Thursday, and more than that, thanks to alliteration and Instagram it’s #ThirstTrapThursday. For those of you who were adults the first time low rise jeans were a thing, according to Urban Dictionary, a thirst trap is a “sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media.” Some definitions argue that thirst traps are inherently attention-seeking, referring to a user's “thirst" as a colloquialism likening sexual frustration to dehydration. Or simply that the goal is to motivate likes and slides in the DM. Ummm… yeah, and what about it?

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Dictionary#Dm#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum on Rome trip

When in Rome, do as the tourists do. Kim Kardashian was spotted hitting the Colosseum before grabbing lunch with friends during her trip to Rome, Italy on Sunday. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder wore a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. She finished off the look with a pair of casual gray flip-flops, blue sunglasses, and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.
Beauty & Fashionwsgw.com

Kim Kardashian designing Team USA loungewear and undergarments

Every Olympics, fashion and sports collide as Ralph Lauren unveils its design for Team USA’s uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies. Now, a new designer is also creating threads for the Team USA. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear company, Skims, is partnering with Team USA for this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Beauty & Fashionfoxbangor.com

Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Brand Will Be No More, New Look on the Way

The KKW Beauty brand is getting a makeover … shutting down its online operations to re-launch with a totally new look. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ — Kim Kardashian West’s brand continues to be immensely successful, and that alone is sufficient enough a reason why it’s not going anywhere, but some major changes are coming.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kim Kardashian Visits the Vatican with Kate Moss

Kim Kardashian knows how to steal the show — even when she’s visiting the home of the Pope — and an eye-catching lace dress will do the job. Every time. Kim did the opposite of blend in as a tourist Monday as she checked out Vatican City with Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace. Kim was dressed in a striking off-the-shoulder white lace dress … sure to make a nun or 2 blush.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Kim Kardashian Announces Skims Partnership With Olympics

Kim Kardashian is headed to the Olympics. She announced Monday that her clothing brand, Skims, will be the official loungewear for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Kim shared the news via Twitter: “I am honored to announce that @SKIMS is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM.”
Celebritiesfox5atlanta.com

Team USA to wear Kim Kardashian’s Skims at Olympics

Kim Kardashian is going to the Olympics … sort of. Her shapewear company Skims is creating the official Team USA undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for the athletes in Tokyo. In an Instagram post, Kardashian says she's always admired the strength and energy of Olympians. She also noted her personal connection...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Kim Kardashian West closing down KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian West is shutting down KKW Beauty. The 40-year-old star has told fans to bid farewell to her cosmetics range - which she founded in 2017 - as she's planning to relaunch the line as a "completely new brand" over the coming months. She announced in a statement shared...
CelebritiesWUSA

Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakesurfing on Family Vacation

Kim Kardashian West is fearless! The 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder shared some videos of herself wakesurfing on a family vacation on Monday. It seems the mother of four had no problem trying out the challenging sport. And though she wiped out several times, Kim also held her own on the board as she was pulled behind a boat. She even had enough balance to fix her hair and let go of the handle pulling her forward.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Can You Recognize Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in "Disguise" in Adorable Baby Pic?

Watch: Will Kim Kardashian Limit Sexy Pics in New Lawyer Career?. A true Transformation Tuesday. On Tuesday, June 29, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable throwback photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian "in disguise." The two then-toddlers are wearing Groucho Marx costume masks and funny faces in a hilarious pose as Kourtney puts her arm around Kim, wearing her signature bubblegum pink even as a little kid!
NFLnickiswift.com

What It's Supposedly Like Dating Kim Kardashian

Ever since news broke of the end of Kimye, fans have been taking guesses at who Kim Kardashian might date next now that the reality star is back on the market. Back in February, the Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. West wasted no time jumping on the dating scene, being spotted with model Irina Shayk, meanwhile Kim shot down rumors she's dating Van Jones and Maluma.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Kanye West Helped Kim Kardashian Rebrand KKW

Kanye West reportedly helped estranged wife Kim Kardashian West rebrand KKW Beauty. According to Page Six, a source shut down rumors that Kim was rebranding in order to remove the “W” from KKW Beauty. The source explained, “Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name....
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a few sweet snaps of his daughter, Dream Renée, wearing some bold and heroic looks on Instagram. In the first photo, the toddler, 4, flaunts her style in a blue camo-print outfit while posing in front of a car. In the second photo, Dream — who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — poses for the camera in a room full of toys while wearing Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots over a pair of denim overalls.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Heartwarming Gift She's Making Daughter North in Birthday Message

Watch: North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the mementos when it comes to 8-year-old daughter North West. The SKIMS founder recently shared a touching birthday message in honor of North's birthday and in it, the mom of four revealed that she is actively compiling special messages (such as this one no doubt) for a series of books meant to be given to her daughter later on life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy