General Milley’s statements about critical race theory (CRT) go against everything I was taught in the military. I joined the Army when it had become an all-volunteer force in the early 1980s. The military is a meritocracy, by that I mean that you advanced in rank in the military by your ability. The Army picked leaders because they are superb at their job not based on the color of their skin or their sex. Racists were not tolerated and were culled out. Opportunities for women grew exponentially from the 1980s to the current period.