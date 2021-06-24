If you're a fan of Fresca, then you probably understand the tendency to wax poetic about the virtues of this grapefruit/lime-flavored citrus soda whose name is Spanish for "fresh" and whose marketing has likewise included such jingles as "think fresh think Fresca" (via YouTube). Perhaps you even have that tendency, yourself. After all, you do happen to be reading this, and why would you want to know the untold truth of Fresca if you didn't want to have more reasons to love it? As if you needed more reasons. Here's one that only just occurred to us as we were meditating on the loveliness of the recently-trending grapefruit-soda-infused Paloma cocktail: have you ever thought about the fact that Fresca was grapefruit soda way before grapefruit soda became a thing (via Brisan Group)?