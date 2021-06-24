Investors Became Obsessed With Day Trading During the Pandemic, and They Have No Plans to Stop Now
Concerts, bars and parties are coming back. But that doesn’t mean amateur day traders are giving up their pandemic hobby. A recent survey from digital investment advisor Betterment of 1,500 investors found that 58% of respondents who self-identified as day traders also say they expect to do even more trading as normal activities resume. Nearly half of the day traders polled said they have only been actively day trading for 2 years or less.money.com
