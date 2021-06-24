Investors Became Obsessed With Day Trading During the Pandemic, and They Have No Plans to Stop Now

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945. TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") is hosting an Investor Day today at 8 a.m. EDT. Manulife's senior management will present the next phase of the Company's strategy, with an emphasis on its Asia and Global Wealth and Asset Management businesses and digital transformation. New supplemental information has been made available for Asia and Global Wealth and Asset Management and this information will also be provided on an ongoing basis as part of the Company's financial disclosures.