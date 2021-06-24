'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On SoFi, ViacomCBS And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he likes SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He likes it better as a long-term investment than as a trade. Karen Firestone said inflation is a sign of a strong economy as long as it's not spiking very high. To protect herself from inflation, she would buy companies that can pass on price to their customers. She owns Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V).
