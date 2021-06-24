Ithaca Reveals Members of Group Working on Replacing City’s Police Department
City of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick on Thursday announced the formation of a working group that will serve to facilitate the replacement of the City of Ithaca Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. This working group is charged with designing a new agency custom-tailored to provide solutions to the community’s distinct safety and health needs following the passage of the Reimagining Public Safety Plan on March 31.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
