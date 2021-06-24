Ithaca Reveals Members of Group Working on Replacing City’s Police Department

The village of Montour Falls is cracking down on code enforcement. In a letter sent to property owners and residents, Mayor James Ryan said “change is on the way” for property owners that turn a blind eye to maintaining their property and do not meet minimum property maintenance standards. Ryan said he is directing code enforcement to work with those property owners with unregistered or inoperable cars, overgrown yards with grass and weeds, and trash and junk-filled porches.