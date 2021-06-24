Cancel
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Reveals Members of Group Working on Replacing City’s Police Department

By Lucas Day
 18 days ago
City of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick on Thursday announced the formation of a working group that will serve to facilitate the replacement of the City of Ithaca Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. This working group is charged with designing a new agency custom-tailored to provide solutions to the community’s distinct safety and health needs following the passage of the Reimagining Public Safety Plan on March 31.

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
