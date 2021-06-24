LexisNexis Expands Analytics Offerings To Finance

As a litigator, I never had to scour through hundreds of contracts to piece together the proper market language for clause 58(c)(6)(iii)(⏁), but it sounded horrible. Say what you will about trying to divine meaning from 10 years of easily distinguishable opinions, but it beats spending all night doing that. On the other hand, transactional attorneys are way more marketable on the back end so… maybe it would’ve been worth it.