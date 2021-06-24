Cancel
Biden administration removing Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott

By Billie Hall
Freight Broker Live
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration is removing Rodney Scott from his position as U.S. Border Patrol Chief. “I received my 3R letter today. For those not familiar, that is Federal government slang for the letter issued to [Senior Executive Service] level employees informing them of a directed reassignment. The recipient has 3 options- relocate, resign, or retire. No rationale or reason is required, nor is it disciplinary,” Scott wrote on his personal Facebook account, according to the Washington Examiner.

Freight Broker Live is the leading source for freight and logistics news!

