Biden administration removing Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott
The Biden administration is removing Rodney Scott from his position as U.S. Border Patrol Chief. “I received my 3R letter today. For those not familiar, that is Federal government slang for the letter issued to [Senior Executive Service] level employees informing them of a directed reassignment. The recipient has 3 options- relocate, resign, or retire. No rationale or reason is required, nor is it disciplinary,” Scott wrote on his personal Facebook account, according to the Washington Examiner.www.ptnewsnetwork.com
