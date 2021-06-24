Cancel
Letter: CRT misinformation

By Kathleen Harris, North side
 19 days ago

It was interesting to read Jonah Goldberg's take on Critical Race Theory. (CRT) He claims the effects of our racist history on present racial inequality has been taught in schools for decades and should be no issue. Well, some of it has been taught this way in some places - but it wasn't in my schools. Because of the on-going racial inequality in our country, CRT came into being in the 70's in an attempt to understand why such inequality still existed and hopefully to change it . The current controversy is because Republican legislatures are attempting to reverse this trend (and win votes) by trying to make CRT an anti-white and hate-America issue. They want to keep teachers from hinting there is any connection between current inequality and slavery, forced eradication of indigenous people’s culture, and other appalling acts of discrimination. To keep citizens from learning true history and its effects on the present - that is what will set us back more than decades, assuring no change.

