Three New York State Assembly members have signed a letter demanding that plans to include Chick-fil-A restaurants in New York State Thruway stops be put to an end. In the letter addressed to New York State Thruway Executive Director Matthew Driscoll, penned by Democratic Assemblyman Harry Bronson of Binghamton, certain legislators are taking issue with the choice of the Thruway authority to allow the "Applegreen, the Irish convenience store chain" to take over the lease for New York State Thruway stops. In addition to the choice of Applegreen to hold the new lease, the Thruway Authority has announced a $450 Million thruway rest stop renovation project that will not be funded by tolls or taxpayer dollars.