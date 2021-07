The Luangwa River Valley is located in the eastern part of Zambia and until a few years ago it was one of the areas with the highest deforestation rate in the country, mainly due to the expansion of fields cultivated with sustainable agricultural techniques. To try to reduce this environmental threat, the project was called Luangwa Community Forest, Advertised Biocarbon Partners, Which aims to protect the forests of this valley through continued investments: the development of schools, drinking water wells, roads and companies dedicated to eco-friendly agriculture, abandoning more efficient jobs and old farming methods that will allow access to thousands of people living in the area.