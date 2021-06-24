U.S. administers 320.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Cancel
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States has administered 320,687,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 379,248,700 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 319,872,053 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...

Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Pfizer to brief US health officials on coronavirus booster shot: report

Pfizer is expected to brief U.S. health officials on the need for a COVID-19 booster shot in the upcoming days, several sources told The Washington Post. News of the reported briefing comes after government agencies pushed back on the vaccine manufacturer’s announcement this week that it was seeking authorization for a third dose of its coronavirus vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of Infections After Vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, as the new Delta variant threatens vulnerable communities—and vulnerable people, like unvaccinated children, who are getting sicker and sicker. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm, and said what you can do to stay safe given these new circumstances. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to send 500,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Uruguay

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States will ship 500,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Uruguay on Thursday, the White House said, amid a wider distribution to Latin American nations this week. The shipments are part of President Joe Biden's commitment to share 80 million vaccines from...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

FDA Adds Guillain-Barré Warning to J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that says the shot has been tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome. Officials said there is a "small possible risk" for the side effect, and said it is...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

UW Medicine conducting COVID-19 vaccine booster trial

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington’s Medicine Virology Research Clinic is one of 12 National Institute of Health sponsored sites chosen to test the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The trial will administer a single booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those who...

