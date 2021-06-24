Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letter: Goldberg and race

By Charlanne Maynard, North side
tucson.com
 19 days ago

I found Jonah Goldberg’s recent opinion piece disturbing and even confusing. My church has a “race” group that I recently completed after two years of reading and watching videos about race in the US. I learned a lot from the writers he’s dissing such as Ibram Kendi, author of How to be an Antiracist. Waking up White by Debbie Irving was one that really stood out for me. Irving’s book walks a white person through her process of deepening her understanding of white privilege, which Goldberg seems not to grasp. I would say that for those of us who are not people of color, there is much awareness to be gained from listening and being open to the ideas that Goldberg is criticizing.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#White Person#White Privilege#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyChronicle

Letter to the Editor: What Will Come of Extremism When White People Are Minority?

Black and brown lives have never mattered as much in America as white lives. Never. Not in law or in practice. There is no debate over that. There is a mountain of evidence to prove it still is true. America is not yet by any means a “color-blind” society. Like climate change, denial of the problem is certainly not a solution to it.
SocietyJacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Jill Richardson - The cynical war on 'critical race theory'

The New Yorker recently published an article about the man who single-handedly began the backlash against critical race theory, Christopher Rufo. It is enlightening. Let me call your attention to a few elements of the story. First, Rufo began with footage of workplace diversity trainings that attendees of the trainings...
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Letter: Critical Race Theory, does it exist?

Some facts. Black defendants get longer sentences than white defendants for the same crime. Families of color are more likely than their white counterparts to get evicted given similar financial circumstances. Numerous studies show that resumes with “Black names” (Germaine, Latitia) get offered fewer interviews than those with “white names” (Jack, Harold) even though the resumes are exactly the same for the same job opening. By percentages, fewer people of color get help from FEMA during emergencies than whites. Blacks were mainly excluded from the incredible benefits of the GI Bill after WWII.
SocietySalt Lake Tribune

Michelle Goldberg: The maddening debate over critical race theory

Christopher Rufo, a clever propagandist who has done more than anyone else to whip up the national uproar over critical race theory, tweeted out in March an explanation of how he was redefining the term. “The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately...
SocietyReading Eagle

Letter: Resistance to change behind race theory furor

The right wing is in a state of panic about critical race theory. CRT is a school of historical analysis that focuses on the importance of race as it has shaped American history and society. Anyone who has studied U.S. history should know that the influence of race is enormous.
SocietyIbj.com

Letter: An essential distinction on race

Bravo to Abdul-Hakim Shabazz for his great article, “America is Not a Racist Country,” but a country with racists in it [May 14]. It’s an essential distinction. I appreciate his positive approach to our race relations, and I agree with him. The problems are there, but getting better. Mr. Shabazz’s...
Women's HealthQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: A gateway

The Zika virus has arrived in all the habitable continents. Pope Francis has said that contraception was good to use to fight Zika. I strongly disagree with his statement. Contraception is the gateway to abortion. If a couple intends to start a family and they want God’s blessing, then they should avoid using contraception.
Politicsgpkmedia.com

A LETTER TO AMERICA

Americans are frogs in the pot of water being brought to the boil and cooked. We ignore incremental chunks of our freedoms being chiseled away by Marxists determining our social mores. A co-founder of Black Lives Matter is a self-avowed Marxist and fan of Mao. Left-wing Antifa is so fascist,...
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Letter: Critical race theory discussions often short on understanding

As a Moorhead teacher I have observed with unease the escalating discussion of critical race theory. From my perspective the discussion has been short on understanding. The anxiety over the supposed instruction of critical race theory in schools combines a legitimate concern about what children are being taught in school with an unnecessarily politicized response. The debate should not tilt on what political party you adhere to but on what is best for students.
PoliticsPonca City News

Letter to the Editor

I would like to take this opportunity to clarify some of the information Mr Vanman misrepresented in his letter to the editor July 7. The bill passed and signed by the Governor regarding the closings of churches simply states that during a pandemic they “may” remain open for worship and not be ordered to close. Nothing about requiring them to be open 24/7.
MilitaryBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Critical race theory a poison to the military

General Milley’s statements about critical race theory (CRT) go against everything I was taught in the military. I joined the Army when it had become an all-volunteer force in the early 1980s. The military is a meritocracy, by that I mean that you advanced in rank in the military by your ability. The Army picked leaders because they are superb at their job not based on the color of their skin or their sex. Racists were not tolerated and were culled out. Opportunities for women grew exponentially from the 1980s to the current period.
CelebritiesWyoming Tribune Eagle

Letter about CRT merely parrots Fox News statements

My response to Steve Lloyd's letter to the editor regarding critical race theory is "What a load of malarkey!" Mr. Lloyd must have lived under a rock to not have any clue about the reality of race disparity in our country. He maintains that the laws against discrimination solved all race issues – that and the incidences of Black celebrities on TV.
Dudley, MAtelegram.com

Letter: Critical race theory is not only about racism and civil rights

According to your story on the Dudley-Charlton school system, "Critical Race Theory raises concerns," June 26, Page 3A, critical race theory "examines racism, civil rights, and discrimination." That is a misleading characterization of an academic theory according to which the institutions and economic structures of American society are inherently racist and should be dismantled. While it would be appropriate to study critical race theory in a college class, alongside other theories of race, when critical race theory is introduced into public schools "to change hearts and minds" (of young children) clearly the aim is ideological indoctrination in a particular political viewpoint, not education. Parents have every reason to object to such political indoctrination of their children and should not be misled by the suggestion that critical race theory is merely "about racism and civil rights."
SocietyLongview News-Journal

Letter: Liberty and justice for all?

Regarding the column by Michael Reagan (July 7): “A flag still worthy dying for.”. We live in a country of freedom, we quote! Yes, Sgt. William Carney did what he only knew to do, and that was his choice, and Gwen Berry’s choice was different. And if Gwen Berry doesn’t know who Carney is, it’s because Black history is not taught in the public school system .
Societytucson.com

Letter: Primer for Leftist Star Letter Writers

Are there any other politically conservative Star readers that are bored reading letters from those on the political left telling us who we are and what we think? Let me illuminate them:. 1. Our Constitution has allowed America to become the greatest county on earth. We believe that since WWI...
Societytucson.com

Letter: Shift the Focus

The focus of what we hear and see in the news, from our leaders, the Left, and dissent groups is hate and disrespect for America! It is on the wrongs and injustices of the past and present. This focus breeds hate, distrust, fear, disunity, division, violence, disrespect, and hopelessness among the American people.
Tuscaloosa, ALTuscaloosa News

GARY COSBY JR.: Why is America so angry?

“We the People … Are Pissed Off.” So read a bumper sticker I saw recently and it immediately begged the question, "Why?" I have no idea who the person was driving in front of me, but whoever it was had a vehicle that would probably sell for close to $50,000, which implies a lifestyle that would put him or her in a very nice house, likely with two kids, a cat and a dog.
Educationhometownsource.com

LETTER: I would support a student elective on critical race theory

We all deserve to live in a society where the system of justice treats people equitably and honestly, and no one is harmed because of their skin color or their belief system. But there are built-in biases in our system of justice that do in fact harm people based on their race. This is wrong.
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds Slams Critical Race Theory

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, from Florida’s 19th congressional district, recently slammed Critical Race Theory in an opinion article from a very personal perspective. Donalds, who is African-American, has a White wife and biracial children. Donalds, like many other critics of CRT, views the movement as tool of the left used...

Comments / 0

Community Policy