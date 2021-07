For the first time in the last five NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a Ford didn't emerge victorious. Instead, it was a Chevrolet driven by Kurt Busch. The veteran racer earned his 33rd career win after spending most of the afternoon battling his younger brother Kyle for the top spot in the Quaker State 400. Kyle won the first stage and was just two-tenths of a second behind Kurt in the final 10 laps, but he couldn't quite get his No. 18 car past Kurt's No. 1 car.