Recording Bass: Giving Back To Musicians This Year

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Flatlanders, “Treasure of Love” (Rack ’Em/Thirty Tigers): It’s been 12 years since Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock put out a new record together, but that’s a blink of an eye for the Flatlanders, who went more than a quarter-century between their 1972 debut and its 1999 follow-up. That gap led the trio of lifelong friends from Lubbock to be labeled “more a legend than a band.” Since then, though, they’ve been more band than legend, releasing a handful of new and archival albums that have further cemented their status as one of the most important acts in the history of Texas music.