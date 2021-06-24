Recording Bass: Giving Back To Musicians This Year

Throughout centuries of human settlement, Louisiana hardly labored to earn its “Sportsman’s Paradise” moniker. With abundant coastal waterways awash in marshlands and barrier islands, the state rolled out the red carpet for shoals of pogie, redfish and other important animals providing ample food and industry for the people who inhabited these wetlands. But by the time a group of Louisiana anglers banded together to form a state branch of the Coastal Conservation Association in 1983, much of those landscapes and resources had already begun to disappear into the mists of their former glory. That doesn’t mean, however, that they can’t be resurrected. Now, with 30 chapters based around Louisiana, the CCA remains a vigilant volunteer force behind sustainable fisheries and coastline preservation, all while celebrating the beauty that remains inside some of our country’s most unique ecosystems.
