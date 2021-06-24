Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mexico to talk to Walmart about allowing older workers back to stores

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Mexican government will speak to Walmart about its apparent decision not to allow older people to return as grocery packers, after they were removed to protect them from the coronavirus, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. Some 35,000 Mexicans, most between 60 and...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Mexicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Walmart
Related
Public Healthkdal610.com

Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently...
Advocacy101 WIXX

Mexico foreign minister says looking into humanitarian aid for Cuba

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he had spoken to his Cuban counterpart to determine what sort of humanitarian aid would help the Caribbean nation after weekend street protests on the island over shortages of basic goods. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking...
Industry985theriver.com

Aptiv, Lear join Mexico’s effort to ramp up vaccinations at border

CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) – Auto part suppliers Aptiv PLC and Lear Corp turned their plants and parking lots in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez into COVID-19 vaccination centers on Monday, ushering in hundreds of workers from companies across the city to get shots. Mexico is ramping up...
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest daily jump reported in the country since February, bringing its total to 2,604,711 infections. It was not immediately clear why deaths jumped but the health ministry had previously said spikes were down...
Advocacy104.1 WIKY

Mexico president calls for end to Cuba trade embargo after protests

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba should be ended to help its people, after the biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out on the island fueled by anger over shortages in basic goods. “The truth is that...
Politicshoustonmirror.com

Video aired showing 2nd brother of Mexican president taking cash

Mexican news media broadcast video on Thursday of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's brother accepting stacks of cash years ago, prior to the now-ruling party running in its first election. This video follows an earlier one in which a different brother of the president can be seen accepting large amounts...
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Older grocery packers in Mexico, let go during Covid, being rehired

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Walmart de Mexico announced on Wednesday that it would again hire older workers as grocery packers, after laying them off in March 2020 during the height of the Covid pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, some 35,000 Mexicans, most aged 60 to 74, packed groceries at Walmart and...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Mexico Expands Authorization of Free Trade Zones to Include U.S. Firm

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. In Mexico, a “recinto fiscal” is comparable to a U.S. free trade zone—an area set aside by customs to store, handle, and supervise merchandise related to foreign trade. Within the recinto fiscal, there can be “recintos fiscalizados estratégicos,” or RFEs, which are similar in function to a bonded warehouse—a place to store goods close to foreign customers for faster delivery. In certain cases, the RFE can certify the validity of content, tax, and delivery information about these goods without the need for Mexican customs inspection.(1) “By expanding the authorization of RFEs,” says A.J. Hernandez, president and CEO of international business-to-consumer shipping firm SkyPostal, Inc., “the Mexican government is continuing a decade-long pattern of measures designed to strengthen the country’s overall economic situation.”
Colorado Statebizwest.com

Walmart to close Westminster store, affecting 85 workers

WESTMINSTER — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will close its store at 7170 Federal Blvd., effective July 23, according to documents filed with the city and the state of Colorado. Walmart market manager Priscilla Sanchez filed a WARN notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and with the Westminster city council and mayor announcing the action. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires 60-day advance notice of facility closings or layoffs when certain thresholds are met.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...
Economy985theriver.com

NAB in talks to buy Citi’s Australia consumer unit

(Reuters) – National Australia Bank Ltd, the country’s third-largest lender, said on Tuesday it was in talks with Citigroup Inc to potentially buy the U.S. bank’s Australian consumer business. Citi had said in April it would exit consumer businesses in 13 markets, including Australia, China and India, as part of...
Small BusinessNext Avenue

Older Workers and 'The Big Quit'

Some older workers are jumping at the chance for a new start; others aren't so lucky. You probably heard: Meghan McCain is leaving ABC 's "The View" after nearly four years. Among her reasons for quitting is that COVID-19 "has changed the world for all of us," she told The Guardian. "It's changed the way I'm looking at my life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
World985theriver.com

As crackdown looms, South Korea’s defiant crypto fans dig in

SEOUL (Reuters) – Yun Hae-ri, a 26-year-old South Korean cryptocurrency investor, has seen the value of a coin named Metadium nearly wiped out since she bought it in April. Like many South Korean retail investors, Yun has thousands of won in smaller cryptocurrencies, seen as alternatives to bitcoin, which have plummeted in value as regulators crack down on the sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy