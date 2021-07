It appears that Republican legislators will soon be organizing book burning rallies. They have proven unable to successfully defend their own arguments concerning social problems and have returned to their time-honored (dare I say ‘conservative’) ideology of willful ignorance and denial. First, they censor the teaching of a scientific method of inquiry and then they claim there’s not even a reason to question the status quo. “Sexuality? Racism? Political disenfranchisement? We don’t have any of that around here! Besides, it’s a mystery! Must be God’s will! Now, lets just move along and get back to the business of me having power and you, not so much.”