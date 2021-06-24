Cancel
Health

A 'tasty' protein may lead to new ways to treat metabolic and immune diseases

By Van Andel Research Institute
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same taste-sensing molecule that helps you enjoy a meal from your favorite restaurant may one day lead to improved ways to treat diabetes and other metabolic and immune diseases. TRPM5 is a specialized protein that is concentrated in the taste buds, where it helps relay messages to and from...

