An initiative to connect college graduates from across the country to careers in Indianapolis continues virtually this summer. IndyFluence expects more than 600 participants. It allows interns hired from around the country to experience Indianapolis and get real-world experience through networking. And Sr. Director for Global Recruiting and Talent Acquisition Jennie Lopez-Reed said many 2020 interns chose Indianapolis to start their careers, despite not being able to work or live in the city during the pandemic.