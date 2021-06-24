MCT approves $31.9M budget
PONTOON BEACH — A $31.9 million operating budget for the Madison County Transit District was approved at Thursday’s board meeting. Also approved was a proposed capital budget totaling $91.7 million that includes almost $28.5 million for trails, more than $24 million for vehicles and $19 million for facility improvements. However, the capital budge revenue is $64.2 million, so much of that would be contingent upon receiving grants or other funding sources.www.thetelegraph.com
