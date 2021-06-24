Cancel
Madison County, IL

MCT approves $31.9M budget

By Scott Cousins
Telegraph
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONTOON BEACH — A $31.9 million operating budget for the Madison County Transit District was approved at Thursday’s board meeting. Also approved was a proposed capital budget totaling $91.7 million that includes almost $28.5 million for trails, more than $24 million for vehicles and $19 million for facility improvements. However, the capital budge revenue is $64.2 million, so much of that would be contingent upon receiving grants or other funding sources.

Madison County, ILTelegraph

Two virus deaths cited in county

WOOD RIVER — Madison County recorded its 507th and 508th COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend. According to the Madison County Health Department, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s were the latest victims of the disease. The deaths were the first related to COVID-19 reported in the county since June 22.

