MCT approves $31.9M budget

Spartanburg Fire Department firefighters will receive pay increases beginning July 1 as part of a budget approved by City Council for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The budget of $44.8 million passed June 28 on second and final reading. It includes $430,000 to increase firefighter pay by an average of 13.7 percent, or $5,400. The city also approved a step payment program that incentivizes fire department employees to continue their careers with the city by providing additional compensation based on rank and experience.