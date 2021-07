When Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) announced recently that she would send 50 South Dakota National Guard soldiers to Texas at the expense of a private donor, criticism was swift. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a fellow Republican, said Noem had set a “bad precedent.” Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, said the Guard was being used as a “private militia.” A South Dakota Republican state lawmaker wondered if the Guard was being used as “hired mercenaries,” and a historian at the South Dakota National Guard Museum told the Associated Press that “this kind of floors me.”