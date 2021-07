Just over a month away from the 2021 NBA Draft, it’s time for Denver Stiffs to begin its coverage of the next wave of potential NBA stars and the next step in their journey to the big leagues. Denver Stiffs will be releasing plenty of draft content over the next month, culminating in an all day affair on July 29th, 2021. The Denver Nuggets have the 26th overall pick and will most likely select a player (or two) to add to their playoff core for the next several years. In preparation for that, Denver Stiffs will be putting together draft profiles, big boards, and various rankings with the hope of informing readers on the next wave of draftees.