Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gary LeVox shares the epic music video for “We Got Fight,” from the movie ‘The Ice Road’

By Carena Liptak
southernillinoisnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix film The Ice Road premieres on Friday, and the end credits will feature Gary LeVox’s latest release, an epic, inspirational anthem called “We Got Fight.”. Ahead of the movie’s debut, Gary has shared the music video for its song. Full of clips from the film as well as shots of the singer performing from a smokey, dazzling stage, the “We Got Fight” video conjures up the same action-packed excitement and drama as the film does.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Gary Levox
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Ice Road#Abc Audio#Epic#Big Machine Label Group#Christian#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbasinsradio.com

CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND MIRANDA LAMBERT SOMETHIN’ BAD MUSIC VIDEO

Enjoy watching Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s music video for “Somethin’ Bad” …. song was released as the second single from Miranda Lambert’s fifth studio album. Platinum. In 2014, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood collaborated on their hit song. Somethin’ Bad. The song was released to Country Radio on June...
Theater & DanceNME

BTS share teaser for ‘Permission To Dance’ music video

K-pop juggernauts BTS have shared a teaser for their upcoming music video for ‘Permission To Dance’. HYBE, the South Korean boyband’s agency, released the clip at midnight KST earlier today (July 7). The teaser features the group dancing and having fun outside of a laundromat in the desert, alongside a short snippet of the forthcoming track.
Theater & DanceThe FADER

City Girls share “Twerkulator” music video, directed by Missy Elliot

Few tracks released this year have made as simultaneously convincing and concerted a push to become "the song of the summer" as "Twerkulator" by City Girls. It debuted as a snippet on TikTok, where it exploded on the platform as the soundtrack to a viral dance. Its momentum was briefly stymied by clearance issues for the instrumental (Afrika Bambaataa's "Planet Rock") but the song eventually saw an official release. Today, we get the "Twerkulator" music video from director Missy Elliot, the rap legend whose music videos are among the best ever. Her clip riffs on Godzilla with lots of vibrant colors, a creepy hair salon, and one very funny Big Ben reference. Watch above.
Musicnextmosh.com

Volbeat share “Wait A Minute My Girl” music video

Today, Volbeat, the multi-platinum Danish band, share their new music video for “Wait A Minute My Girl.” The music video was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries “The Lady and the Dale”, Marvel’s “Behind the Mask” and Showtime’s “The One and Only Dick Gregory.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'White Liar': The Story Behind Miranda Lambert's Small Town Scandal

Small town stories and country music always seem to work perfectly together. When Miranda Lambert and her friend Natalie Hemby sat down to write 'White Liar,' they knew this combination would make the song a country hit. The song, as well as the story in the music video, is about a woman calling out her fiance on their wedding day for cheating -- come to find out in the bridge, she's been cheating too -- with the best man.
CelebritiesCMT

Miranda Lambert Promises New Album Is “Not Far” Away

Miranda Lambert’s keeping the hits coming. Yes, 2021 has seen the notable singer-songwriter release a Marfa Tapes collaborative album with her fellow singer-songwriters Jack Lambert and Jon Randall. As well, her duet with Elle King for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is a still-rising country radio smash. However, in a recent interview with Taste Of Country Nights, she’s noted that her ninth studio album — a follow-up to 2019’s award-winning smash Wildcard — is “not far” away.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Darius Rucker Shares Hilarious Story About Almost Getting Arrested With Former Rascal Flatts Member Gary LeVox

You can take Darius Rucker and Gary LeVox out of the country but you can’t take the country out of Darius Rucker and Gary LeVox. Since his solo debut in 2001, Darius has released some of country music’s favorite tunes including “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” and his cover of “Wagon Wheel.” Gary broke into the country scene with his former band Rascal Flatts in 2000. The two of them carved their paths in country music around the same time. So it makes sense why the two of them would go on tour together. But even after all that success, both Gary and Darius are just country boys at heart.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Lady A Cancel Festival Appearance After Charles Kelley Suffers Appendicitis

Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis. Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."
Musictalentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and More Will Play CMA Summer Jam

Calling all country music fans, CMA Summer Jam back this month. The two-night concert will take place at Music City’s Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 and 28. Nine of Country music’s biggest stars will perform on stage each night including Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood. The concert will be filmed...
Musicwivr1017.com

Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood To Perform At Live ‘CMA Summer Jam’ Concerts

Superstars like Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett have all signed on to perform at the Country Music Association's "CMA Summer Jam," a brand new, two-night summer concert experience live from Nashville’s open-air Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 27th and Wednesday, July 28th. The live event will also be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special airing later this summer on ABC.
Celebrities995qyk.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Among Performers At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the performers on-board for the newly announced CMA Summer Jam, along with Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert. The live musical event will be taped for television. The two night show will be edited for a three-hour broadcast which will air later this summer on ABC.
earmilk.com

Shareef Keyes and Pool Cosby share new music video for "Plant Mom"

NY-based multi-talented artist and producer Shareef Keyes and production trio Pool Cosby have teamed up for a bouncy summer jam titled "Plant Mom" which comes with an engaging visual presentation. The collaboration is a no-brainer as Pool Cosby crank up the summer vibes with pulsating bass riffs, bright synths peppered by an undeniable drum groove, and Keyes' alluring melodic raps. Keyes seems to be having loads of fun on this tune that centers around blossoming love, relationship, and plant moms who help nurture them.
MusicPosted by
@wearemitu

Tainy And Yandel Team Up For Epic ‘Deja Vu’ Music Video

Reggaeton pioneers Tainy and Yandel are teaming up for the joint album Dynasty. The Puerto Rican superstars premiered the music video for their new single “Deja Vu.”. Tainy and Yandel already have reggaeton fans excited for their Dynasty album. This week Tainy and Yandel broke the Latinx internet with their...
MusicThe FADER

Tyler, The Creator shares “CORSO” music video

The return of Tyler, the Creator with his excellent album Call Me If You Get Lost has meant that fans have been treated to lots of short clips with Tyler's inimitable visual style, but until today, there hasn't been a full-length music video. "CORSO," a boisterous Call Me song that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy