Gary LeVox shares the epic music video for “We Got Fight,” from the movie ‘The Ice Road’

You can take Darius Rucker and Gary LeVox out of the country but you can’t take the country out of Darius Rucker and Gary LeVox. Since his solo debut in 2001, Darius has released some of country music’s favorite tunes including “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” and his cover of “Wagon Wheel.” Gary broke into the country scene with his former band Rascal Flatts in 2000. The two of them carved their paths in country music around the same time. So it makes sense why the two of them would go on tour together. But even after all that success, both Gary and Darius are just country boys at heart.