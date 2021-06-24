Kaitlyn Schroeder hopes to add a First Coast Women's Amateur title during a busy summer schedule
Kaitlyn Schroeder continued a busy summer schedule by putting herself squarely in the mix in the First Coast Women's Amateur on Thursday. The 16-year-old Jacksonville native, who advanced to match play in the Florida Women's Amateur last week and reached the second round, parred her last six holes at the Sawgrass Country Club for a 1-under 73, joining a five-way tie for the lead on a windy, humid day in which nearly everyone seemed baffled by the greens.www.jacksonville.com
