On one of the busiest intersections in Yellowstone County sits the long-empty, former Burger King building. MDOT traffic surveys indicate around 20,000 vehicles drive past the I-90 ramps at the junction with Hwy 212 daily. That's over seven million vehicles per year. Surely, a great spot for a restaurant or other business, right? Why has the building been empty for nearly a decade? As a Laurel resident, I've often wondered the same thing.