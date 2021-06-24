Cancel
Interview With the Vampire Series Moving Forward at AMC

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of starts, stops, and delays, a TV series based on Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has earned a series order at AMC, per The Hollywood Reporter. The novel was previously turned into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise back in 1994, while the 2002 film Queen of the Damned was also inspired by Rice's Vampire Chronicles franchise. Casting has not yet begun on the project, though Perry Mason and The Exorcist producer Rolin Jones will serve as the series' showrunner. The eight-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to debut sometime in 2022.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

