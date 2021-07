I’m going to bend the rules a little bit when it comes to setting up this interview and movie. (I don’t think Colman Domingo’s ruthless pimp character in Zola, listed only under the name “X,” would mind because he’s someone that doesn’t live by the rules much anyway.) Usually, I wouldn’t bring myself into this, but Mr. Domingo is someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for and one of my favorite actors. Have you seen If Beale Street Could Talk or last year’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom? He has a pretty incredible range, and I think his character X (not to be confused with Vin Diesel’s daredevil character in that other franchise that isn’t The Fast and the Furious) just may be his best work to date.