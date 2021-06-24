Instagram could soon force unwanted content between your friends’ posts

Twitter is testing a Trusted Friends feature that would send tweets that only specific people can see. The feature is almost like a group DM, but in your timeline. With the proposed Trusted Friends feature, users could tweet to a group of their own choosing. This could be a way to use Twitter with real-life friends, or some other small network of people you know more personally. Perhaps you could post a tweet that only your New York friends could see when you wanted to let them know you were in town. Or maybe you could post only to those who share your love of a particular TV show, sporting event or hobby.