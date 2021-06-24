Cancel
Instagram could soon force unwanted content between your friends’ posts

By Anil G.
SamMobile
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems a set of Instagram users were a bit too fond of the ‘Suggested Content’ that the app threw at them. A small portion of users will now be able to get more suggested content on their feed (via The Verge) and even tailor it to their linking. Currently, Instagram decides what content is best for you based on its algorithms. Soon, you’ll be able to select the topics yourself via the settings. While the prospect of better controlling what you see on Instagram is a promising one, there is one major caveat.

