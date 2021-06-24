Travis Kelce hilariously steals the show to kick off TE University
I'm set to give the best man speech at my brother's wedding next summer, and I'm simultaneously very relieved and kind of bummed that Travis Kelce won't be there on stage with me. I'm bummed he won't be there because... well, it's Travis Kelce. Who wouldn't want him at a wedding? And having him constantly hype me up and supplement my speech with some pure and unadulterated energy would definitely add to the effect.www.audacy.com
